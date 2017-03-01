Allegiant puts Grand Forks to Orlando flights on hold
Allegiant Airlines is suspending its service from Grand Forks to Orlando, Fla., but could bring it back later.
Flights from Grand Forks to Orlando are stopping in April. Airport executive director Ryan Riesinger said he does expect the route to return, possibly not until next year.
The low-cost airline typically takes a seasonal break from that route.
Allegiant wouldn't give a reason for the change, but Riesinger said it's due to low passenger numbers.
The Grand Forks to Orlando flight is popular for many Canadians, and some told WDAZ-TV without the route, they'll bypass the Grand Forks airport.
The Grand Forks airport 12,000 fewer passengers boarding planes last year than in 2015.