New tanning salon coming to Grand Forks

The new location is owned and operated by the Seeger family.

The family owns other businesses in the region and has been looking forward to opening this Palm Beach Tan location in their hometown.

"We're thrilled to bring Palm Beach Tan to Grand Forks," said Grant Seeger, co-owner of the franchise.

The Grand Forks location has sunless and sunbed tanning equipment, as well as tanning products. The new store is located at 4571 S Washington Street.

The tanning chain operates 460 locations across the country under various brands.