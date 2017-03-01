The woman was found safe, but injured. The man is now in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail in connection with the incident, facing kidnapping, second-degree assault, domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call charges.

The investigation opened with a strange, hang-up 911 call around 6:30 a.m.

“The person was able to blurt out some information,” Police Chief Jim Felt said. “And it really led dispatchers and our officers to believe someone was in distress.”

Through the woman’s cellphone company, around 8:30 a.m., police tracked a rough location of the call. There, they found tire tracks and an article of clothing, which led police to believe that the woman had been injured and abducted.

Police set a plaster of the tire tracks at the scene for investigation. Meanwhile, officers used information given by the woman during the brief emergency call to identify a vehicle she might be in – and who she could possibly be with.

Willmar police sent a regional alert to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicle was located and stopped on a rural road in McLeod County, near Hutchinson.

Both the woman and the suspect were inside the vehicle. Police believe the suspect had been driving the woman from an out-of-county medical center, where she received treatment for her injuries, to his home in Cosmos about 30 miles southeast of Willmar.

Charges are expected to be filed Thursday.