Vanity stores to cease operations, including in Grand Forks

The Fargo-based women's clothing retailer with about 200 stores across the United States filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday in the District of North Dakota United States Bankruptcy Court.

"Unfortunately, it will impact all our stores," said Mickey Quinn, Vanity CEO and president.

Vanity's website says the company has about 200 stores in 27 states, but it's unclear when that count was taken and if it is still accurate.

The company will begin a liquidation process, and once complete, the chain will cease all operations, Quinn said, including its online sales.

Vanity got its start when the name was purchased from a dress shop in Dickinson, N.D., in 1957. The business was incorporated in 1966, and it established its headquarters in Fargo in 1974.

The announcement follows another retailer in the mall, Macy's, which is expected to close sometime this month.

Department store operator J.C. Penney Co. Inc., said last week it would close 130 to 140 stores over the next few months. The company won't be announcing until later this month if the Grand Forks location, also in the Columbia Mall, will be among the stores being closed.

The Vanity store in Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center will likely be one of the last to close in early April, Quinn said.

Chapter 11 allows businesses and consumers to reorganize through a court-approved plan. The move gives a company relief from the threat of creditors' lawsuits as it reorganizes, but the plan must be accepted by a majority of creditors.

Board Chairman Jim Bennett said it's a decision the privately held company came to in February.

"It's been a very difficult retail sector in the last three to four years and it just isn't sustainable for us," he said.

Quinn said customer surveys conducted by the National Retail Federation have shown the increasing hardships of retail stores operating in malls. While shoppers used to visit a mall multiple times each month, going into seven to 10 stores during each trip, they now only go maybe once a month to three to five stores.

"The whole industry change is across the whole U.S., and it's impacting all retailers," she said.

Vanity is owned by the Bottrell family in the Fargo area and Montana, according to Bennett, who said it's a "very tough time" for the family.

"It's not something that we wanted to do, but financially, we really don't have a choice."