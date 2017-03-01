Bill to limit school district referendums passes House

House Bill 1435 would limit a school district's ability to call a special election for a school bond issue to no more than twice in an odd-numbered year. The bill would also require school bond referendums to be on statewide primary or general election ballots for even-numbered years.

The bill passed the House 72-17 on Feb. 21. It was received by the Senate on Feb. 22 and was referred to the Education Committee.

"I will do all I can to get this passed," said Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, a co-sponsor of the Senate bill, along with Rep. David Clemens, R-West Fargo.

Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, a House bill co-sponsor, said the bill is designed to encourage voter turnout by giving voters and property owners more time to understand whether there are merits to building and renovating and to explore other options such as consolidation, he said.

"This bill allows for local decisions to be made on bonding issues, but it should also provide ample opportunities for property owners to fully understand what exactly their future obligations will be," Headland said. "There are examples of school boards bringing bonding issues for building new schools to the voters up to four times within a year's time, hoping that voters and property owners tire of it, allowing it to pass because of low turnout."

Rep. Wayne Trottier, R-Northwood, a House co-sponsor, said voters are confused with multiple school bond elections and failed votes eventually pass when people tire of voting.

"Some of the House members wanted to have school bond votes only on general elections," Trottier said. "HB 1435 was a compromise."

Voters in Carrington Public School District voted down a $23.5 million elementary school addition in a special tax initiative on Feb. 16, when 51 percent of voters said yes, but 60 percent approval was required to pass.

Three months later the same school district voters comprised of residents from Foster County and some portions of Wells, Stutsman and Eddy counties voted to approve a $16 million elementary school addition with 64 percent approval.

Joel Lemer, a member of the Carrington Public School Board, said the members were not enthusiastic about running a second election so soon but it was held to take advantage of the lowest bond interest rates in years.

"We were extremely fortunate with our second election because we got the lowest rates on bonds and extremely competitive bids," Lemer said. "From a financial standpoint holding the election three months later meant a huge savings for the district, and it would be unfortunate to find that local control taken out of our hands and not letting local school districts do their thing."

A Jamestown Public School District special election for a $19 million school bond referendum to expand or improve four elementary schools in Jamestown failed to reach the required 60 percent approval on Sept. 29, 2015. The Jamestown Public School Board could decide on a possible second bond referendum on the same issue for a special election in September 2017, according to Superintendent Robert Lech.

Although it appears the proposed legislation would not interfere with Jamestown Public School District if the School Board was to go with a second bond referendum in September, Lech said he would still oppose any legislation that enacts referendum restrictions.

"I believe that those decisions are best left to local control," Lech said. "The communities impacted by a potential referendum or other special election should be able to make the decision on timing."