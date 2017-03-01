Ash Wednesday begins Lenten journey to Easter

"Ash Wednesday, for Christians, is the beginning of a penitential season of following Christ to the cross," said the Rev. James Shannon, the church's rector. "We remind ourselves that we are made of dust."

While some may associate Lent with self-denial or suffering, he said, "We're trying to make it more positive."

"We like to think of it as more of an inward journey, a time for contemplating and (making) the inward journey to God ... We place an emphasis on God's love for us, and what he went through for us because He loved us."

Marking a cross with ashes on the forehead symbolizes that "you are dust, and to dust you shall return," the rector said.

During Lent, he encourages his congregants "to be sensitive to the presence of God," and "to not only spend more time with God in whatever spiritual way you find meaningful, but remembering to forgive others. It's a beautiful season."