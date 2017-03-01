Search
    Ash Wednesday begins Lenten journey to Easter

    By Pamela Knudson Today at 5:16 p.m.
    The Rev. James Shannon marks the cross in ashes on Lauren and Francie Simonson, 2, during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Grand Forks. (Photo by Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 1 / 4
    The Rev. James Shannon begins an Ash Wednesday service while Barb and Roger Chisholm (from left), Susie Shaft and Charlotte Peterson follow along in the chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Grand Forks. (Photo by Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 2 / 4
    Barb and Roger Chisholm of Grand Forks read from a religious text during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Wednesday in Grand Forks. (Photo by Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 3 / 4
    The Rev. James Shannon conducts an Ash Wednesday service in the chapel of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Grand Forks. (Photo by Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 4

    About 20 members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church gathered at noon Wednesday in a sun-filled chapel to mark the first day of the six-week Lenten season that culminates Easter Sunday.

    "Ash Wednesday, for Christians, is the beginning of a penitential season of following Christ to the cross," said the Rev. James Shannon, the church's rector. "We remind ourselves that we are made of dust."

    While some may associate Lent with self-denial or suffering, he said, "We're trying to make it more positive."

    "We like to think of it as more of an inward journey, a time for contemplating and (making) the inward journey to God ... We place an emphasis on God's love for us, and what he went through for us because He loved us."

    Marking a cross with ashes on the forehead symbolizes that "you are dust, and to dust you shall return," the rector said.

    During Lent, he encourages his congregants "to be sensitive to the presence of God," and "to not only spend more time with God in whatever spiritual way you find meaningful, but remembering to forgive others. It's a beautiful season."

