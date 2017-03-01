Grand Forks man tied up, beat woman, charges say

According to a criminal complaint, police were contacted by a woman who said she had been tied up and assaulted by Ellingson. The woman told officers she had something tied around her neck and gave police permission to enter the home by force.

The address was not released because of Marsy's Law.

When officers entered the home they found Ellingson asleep in a bedroom and the woman tied up on the same floor. They found several blunt and sharpened objects, including a pair of homemade nunchucks, within reach of Ellingson.

Officers observed bruising and redness on the victim's body. The victim said Ellingson had hit her and threatened to kill her.

Ellingson made his initial appearance Wednesday morning. His next court date is set for April 5. A no contact order has been issued between Ellingson and the victim, court documents state.

Ellingson pleaded guilty to a domestic violence related disorderly conduct charge in 2015, court records show.