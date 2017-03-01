Police investigating assault at Grand Forks Community High

The police department is investigating the incident, Jentz said.

It is unclear if all involved parties were students, or how severe any injuries suffered in the altercation are.

Community High School is the district's alternative high school, which offers a non-traditional education option for Grand Forks students aged 16 or older.

Staff at Community High School deferred comment to the district when questioned by the Herald Wednesday afternoon. A Grand Forks police vehicle was parked at the car around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Grand Forks police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated as new information is released.