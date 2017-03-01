Fargo man to plead guilty to attempted murder in Grand Forks

Per the agreement, Maxwell would be sentenced to six years in prison with two years suspended, and an additional two years of supervised probation. Maxwell will also be required to pay $1,000 in fines and court fees.

Maxwell originally also faced a Class A felony burglary charge in the incident, but that charge will be dropped in exchange for guilty pleas, per the agreement.

According to an affidavit, Maxwell assaulted Gomez in an attempt to rob him of drugs Maxwell believed he had. The shooting occurred outside Gomez's apartment in the 1100 block of North 39th Street. Gomez suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and blunt-force injuries to the head from being pistol whipped, according to court documents.

Maxwell fled the scene in a 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police searched a garage Maxwell had access to in East Grand Forks where they found a pistol with blood on the barrel and ammunition that matched the 9 mm shell casing recovered at the scene of the shooting, court documents state.

In Minnesota, Maxwell was previously convicted of third-degree assault in 2003 and first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm in 2005. In North Dakota, he was convicted of felony theft of property in 2004.