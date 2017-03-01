The man, later identified as Lloyd Stuart Parker, walked from his parked 2015 Hyundai on County Road 9 and jumped from the overpass and into eastbound traffic shortly before 8 a.m., patrol said.

The patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating the semi. A witness indicated it may be a white semi, traveling in the right lane, and the driver may not have realized they struck someone.

The patrol said the semi may have damage to its front bumper area.

Anyone with information are asked to call the State Patrol St. Cloud district at (651) 582-1292.