Fargo lawmaker back at the Capitol after surgery

Sen. Kyle Davison, R-Fargo, joined his fellow legislators Wednesday, March 1, as they reconvened from the mid-session break known as crossover. Davison, who was first elected in 2014 and represents a south Fargo district, announced in early January he would miss four to eight weeks of the session, which began Jan. 3.

Davison, 57, said he was excited to be back, "but you have to take care of your family and yourself first.

"So that was my priority for the first few weeks," he said. "I'm feeling good."

Davison said his surgery addressed a condition in which he had only two valves in his aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart, instead of three.

"I just thought I would have to address it in my 60s and 70s," he said. Davison said he had surgery Jan. 9 and began rehab two weeks later.

Davison was able to keep up with the lawmakers' actions online and through correspondence from committee chairmen.

"You try to keep up on some of the key issues that you know you're going to have to address when you get back to the session," he said.

Davison serves on the Senate Education Committee and as vice chairman of the Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.