    Minn. man pleads guilty to killing Fargo woman

    By Dave Olson Today at 11:45 a.m.
    Landon Lauwagie appears in Cass County District Court Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Fargo. He pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 1, to kiilling Cory Terlecky. Forum file photo

    FARGO — A man accused of raping and murdering a Fargo woman pleaded guilty Wednesday, March 1, in Clay County District Court to Class AA felony murder.

    Landon Lauwagie, 23, was accused in court documents of asphyxiating Cory Terlecky, 40, while he sexually assaulted her on May 14, 2016.

    Police discovered Terlecky's body at her apartment on May 15.

    Blood and other evidence suggested she was killed in her home, court documents state.

    Police named Lauwagie as a person of interest early in the case and on May 16 he was arrested in southern Minnesota on a probation violation in an unrelated case.

    Cory Terlecky’s body was found at her apartment on May 15, 2016. Special to Forum News Service

    Lauwagie, whose address in court papers is listed as Ponsford, Minn., was held in the Sibley County Jail, located about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis, for several weeks.

    In late June 2016, Lauwagie was charged in Cass County District Court with Terlecky's murder and sexual assault. He is now being held in the Cass County Jail.

    During Wednesday's dispositional hearing, prosecutor Cherie Clark said she wanted the court to be aware that prosecutors have Lauwagie on jailhouse phone recordings threatening her life and the lives of two investigators. He also talked in phone conversations about breaking out of custody, likely during a court hearing.

    There was a strong police presence at Wednesday's hearing.

    Class AA felony murder carries a potential maximum penalty of life without parole.

    Dave Olson
