February in Grand Forks was 12th warmest on record

The shortest month of the year was the 12th hottest February recorded at the Grand Forks International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures averaged about 20 degrees, or roughly 8 degrees above normal.

A warm spell in the middle of the month played a role in pushing February's average up. Some days saw highs that were about 20 degrees above normal, with Grand Forks setting a record for the 19th with 46 degrees, according to the weather service. That was the warmest temperature for the month, and the coldest day was Feb. 8, with negative 12 degrees.

The warmest day on record for any February was set Feb. 22, 2000, with 67 degrees, while the coldest day was Feb. 1, 1996, with 40 degrees below zero.

Snowfall in Grand Forks this year has been limited. For February, the city saw about 4.7 inches of snow, about 1.9 inches below normal, the weather service said. Grand Forks' record February for snowfall was in 1987, when 19.4 inches fell in the month that year.

It was even warm enough for rain to fall later last month, and total precipitation came in at 0.4 inches, slightly below the average.

While Grand Forks could see more precipitation than normal in the next three months, it's hard to say what March will bring for temperatures. The weather service said there is an equal chance for normal, warmer-than-average and colder-than-average temperatures for the Red River Valley through May.