On tap: New Rhombus beer brewed just for Toasted Frog
An entrepreneurial collaboration has brewed up a new beer in downtown Grand Forks.
This week, The Toasted Frog restaurant and bar began service English Bullfrog ESB. The beer is a joint venture between the team at Rhombus Guys Brewing, who produce it exclusively for The Toasted Frog.
An announcement on social media described Bullfrog as "copper in color, earthy, floral, and has sweet malt notes."
It's available on tap at both the Grand Forks and Fargo locations.
The Bullfrog is rated at 45 on the International Bitterness Unit scale, or IBU, and has a 5.9 percent alcohol by volume.