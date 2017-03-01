Alerus Center waiting for management firm applicants

The city's Events Center Commission met Wednesday morning and held a brief discussion of their search, during which City Administrator Todd Feland pointed out that firms have until March 21 to respond to an ad seeking a firm to operate the Alerus Center. Firms are invited to visit the facility and meet with staff before they formally respond to the ad, something that the firm Philadelphia-based firm Spectra has expressed interest in doing late next week.

Copies of the advertisement have also been provided to the companies SMG and Venuworks, who requested details, Feland said. Events Center Commission leaders spoke at length with SMG at a meeting in January when they weighed pursuing a management firm -- instead of directly hiring a director -- to work at the Alerus Center. Venuworks is the former management firm for the Alerus Center and held a contract at the facility through 2011, when disappointment with its performance led to its termination.

The facility has been without top staff since Cheryl Swanson and Bob LeBarron, the director and assistant director, were fired in November following an internal report detailing a dysfunctional work environment at the center.

Julie Rygg, chairwoman of the Events Center Commission, said a meeting was held Feb. 15 with the full-time staff at the facility to help answer questions about the search process for a new firm. The future status of the Alerus Center’s employees is something she intends to watch closely during the search for a management firm, because of the likelihood that Alerus Center employees, now employed by the city, would become employees of the firm. Any rollback on their salary or benefits, Rygg said, would be a dealbreaker for her.

“I feel like everybody was honest, and everybody knows where we’re at in the process right now," Darryl Jorgenson, finance director for the Alerus Center, said of the February staff meeting. "There’s a lot of unknowns, but that’s the nature of the process.”

During the discussion of the management change, Feland brought up forthcoming discussions with the adjoining Canad Inns hotel. Feland said those talks would offer the opportunity for both the Alerus Center and Canad officials to explore “synergies” to boost business.

After March 21, responses to the advertisement are expected to be winnowed and organized into a schedule of interviews in time to have a new firm in place by June, Feland said.

“I would certainly hope that, by the end of the summer, we'll be full steam ahead,” Rygg said.