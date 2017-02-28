Courtenay is 35 miles from Jamestown. Bollingberg, along with about 30 to 40 other Courtenay-area residents, travels N.D. Highway 9 to N.D. Highway 20 to get to Jamestown each morning and evening for jobs, day care and other reasons.

With North Dakota experiencing a typical winter, Bollingberg said there were a couple of days where the roads between Courtenay and Jamestown were "sketchy."

"There were a few days it (the road) was down to one lane the whole way (into Jamestown)," he said. "A few days, eight hours later, it (the road) still wasn't cleared off."

When Bollingberg learned about the North Dakota Department of Transportation's plans to eliminate eight maintenance shops, including the one in Courtenay, as a cost-savings measure, he decided to get involved with efforts to stop the legislation.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the House Appropriation Committee's Government Operations Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Senate Bill 2012. The bill, which was approved in the Senate on Feb. 16, spells out how the DOT may cut spending in the biennium, including closing the DOT's maintenance shops in Courtenay, Gackle, Litchville, Fessenden, Finley, New England, Mayville and Starkweather.

Brenda Thoms lives north of Courtenay. She said when she learned about SB 2012, she and some friends went to a legislators forum at Valley City State University to see what could be done. Thoms organized a community meeting at the Courtenay Community Hall Monday to discuss SB 2012 and see what actions, if any, people wanted to take.

As a result of the Monday meeting Thoms and 10 to 12 other Courtenay-area residents will be attending the hearing Thursday in Bismarck.

"If we don't push this now," she said, "we might as well say goodbye to our shop and our (plow truck) drivers."

Courtenay residents will ask members of the Government Operations Subcommittee to amend the bill with language suggested by Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown. The amendment would ask that no changes be made this biennium and a study be done to see what the impact would be of closing those shops in the affected communities.

She said people who can't attend the hearing should write letters, send emails and call all members of the House and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Courtenay residents won't be alone. Warren Zenker of Gackle has organized a similar effort in his community. He said a bus is available that can take 25 community members to the hearing as well.

Jamie Olson, DOT spokesperson, said Tuesday the move to eliminate the shops would save the DOT $2.1 million and five full-time job positions would not be filled. Olson said this proposed plan was an answer to a drop in revenue the DOT would be experiencing if nothing changed in the 2017-19 biennium.

Olson said the DOT has received comments from many people in the communities that would be affected by the closures.

Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said he plans to talk with Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, chair of the Government Operations Subcommittee, to see if he can get an amendment to the bill similar in language to Wanzek's amendment in the Senate.

Headland and Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said they have received many calls and emails from people in the Courtenay area about this matter.

"I support not closing the shops," Pollert said.

He said he would also be talking with Brandenburg about the bill to see if an amendment can be made.