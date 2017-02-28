The rule was created under the Clean Water Act by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and met stiff resistance in North Dakota amongst farmers and ranchers.

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association released a statement calling the executive order a success in reasserting private property rights of landowners.

"The Trump Administration's move to reconsider the EPA's WOTUS rule marks a victory for ranchers and landowners who were left with the uncertainty of a misguided regulatory scheme that expanded the agency's jurisdiction far beyond the original intent of Congress under the Clean Water Act," said NDSA president Warren Zenker in the release .

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum applauded the president's decision on WOTUS, which he said was effectively turning almost every pond, pothole and slough in the state into a federal managed waterway, which only created uncertainty and confusion for farmers, ranchers, landowners and local governments.

"No one cares more about clean water in North Dakota than the people who live here, and President Trump's executive order will hopefully lead to a clean water rule that recognizes the rights of states to regulate their own waters," he said.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., attended the signing at the White House on Tuesday. In a press release from Heitkamp's office, it states that she negotiated and introduced a bipartisan bill to overturn the WOTUS rule in 2015. The bill proposed sending the WOTUS rule back to the EPA to require them to take into account the concerns of farmers.

"After working with North Dakota farmers and ranchers for years to stop this unworkable EPA rule, the president's action today shows our concerns have been heard loud and clear," Heitkamp said, according to the release. "Now it's time for Congress to step up and do its job by giving EPA direction on what water is jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act."

The bipartisan bill Heitkamp helped introduced, the Federal Water Quality Protection Act, passed in the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works but fell two votes short of moving to the Senate floor.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said that Trump's executive order is a good start to rescind or the revise the current WOTUS rule, according to a release.

"The Obama Administration's Waters of the U.S. rule was a regulatory overreach that would have placed unnecessary burdens on farmers, ranchers and other small businesses in North Dakota and across the nation," Hoeven said. "The president's executive order starts the removal of the Obama rule and ensures that we support economic growth, provide regulatory certainty and respect states' rights."

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., thanked Trump for fulfilling his campaign promise of unwinding "this harmful rule" in a release on Tuesday.

"This rule is one of the easiest examples of the Obama Administration's overreach as we heard of vast swaths of land from pothole to pothole being usurped under federal control," he said. "I'm encouraged by President Trump's review of the rule."

The president's executive order stated: "It is in the national interest to ensure that the mation's navigable waters are kept free from pollution, while at the same time promoting economic growth, minimizing regulatory uncertainty, and showing due regard for the roles of the Congress and the states under the Constitution."