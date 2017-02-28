UND's Hesham El-Rewini considered for Texas Tech provost

According to student media and a posting from the university president's office, El-Rewini will be in Lubbock, Texas, for a March 8-10 campus visit and interview process. During that time, he'll be meeting with institutional stakeholders, presenting his vision for the university and sitting for a public question and answer session.

El-Rewini is scheduled to be the last candidate to visit campus. Texas Tech student media previously reported that a university search committee announced an intent to produce an absolute finalist and preferred hire by the end of the current academic year.

If selected, El-Rewini would not be the first UND leader to be tapped for a leadership role at Texas Tech. Margaret L. Williams, dean of the UND College of Business and Public Administration, was chosen earlier this year to serve as dean of Texas Tech's Rawls College of Business. Williams accepted the position and will be leaving her role at UND before the end of this semester.

El-Rewini has led UND's engineering college since 2008. In his time at the helm, the college has added a petroleum engineering program, which enrolled more than 320 students around this time last year. According to data from the Department of Institutional Research, the total enrollment of the college expanded from about 750 students in 2005 to a little more than 1,840 by fall 2015.

El-Rewini also guided the college through the construction of the Collaborative Energy Complex, a $15.5 million facility primarily funded through a private donation campaign supplemented with nearly $4 million contributed by the state of North Dakota's Higher Education Challenge Fund. The 37,000-square-foot building, which was dedicated by the university in October, now serves as the college's home.

This week:

• The University of Minnesota-Crookston has been ranked among "The Most Affordable Colleges for Incoming Freshmen with Financial Need" by the Student Loan Report. The university was ranked number 59 nationally and is among schools from the Upper Midwest to make the list.

• The UND School of Graduate Studies will host its first ever Graduate Research Achievement Day, or GRAD, from 1 to 4 p.m. March 2 in the Memorial Union Ballroom. The event is a one-day public celebration of graduate research, scholarship and creative activities. The public viewing will culminate with an awards ceremony and is followed by an hourlong reception.