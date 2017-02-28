Mohammed Omer Siddiqui, who goes by the nickname "Zac," is charged with Class AA sexual imposition and could face up to life in prison without parole upon conviction.

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in district court in Minot, defense attorney Eric Baumann argued that the case should be dismissed. Detective Krista Cousins acknowledged on the stand that a physical examination of the teenage girl did not turn up any DNA evidence or any physical signs of a forcible sexual assault. The girl alleges that Siddiqui physically forced her to engage in sexual activity.

Ward County Assistant State's Attorney Marie Miller said that Siddiqui admitted to police that he had engaged in sexual activity with the girl. Because the girl was under 15 at the time, she could not consent to any sexual activity and the offense is a Class AA felony, said Miller.

Judge Stacy Louser found probable cause to let the charge against Siddiqui stand.

Siddiqui has been held at the Ward County Jail since last December on $500,000 bond. Louser agreed to lower the bond slightly, to $300,000 cash or corporate surety, but said she wouldn't go any lower or grant Siddiqui a percentage bond as Baumann had urged. Louser also ordered Siddiqui to have no contact with the alleged victim and to stay away from places where children congregate if he does make bond. Siddiqui thinks he could get his job back at the Astoria Hotel if he is released on bond, said Baumann. Louser also ordered Siddiqui to have no contact with the Astoria Hotel.

According to the probable cause affidavit submitted to the court, the girl went to the hotel early on the morning of Oct. 31. She had run away and was looking for a place where she could use the internet to find a ride and a place to stay with friends. Siddiqui offered to let her stay in a vacant room, but told her he would kick her out if she did not have sex with him. She refused to have sex and thought he had given up. He later offered to bring her food and ordered something from Denny's. She went back up to the room and Siddiqui again entered the hotel room and threatened to make her leave if she wouldn't have sex. He then sexually assaulted the 14-year-old, said the document.

Cousins testified that Siddiqui later gave the girl money for laundry and arranged for her to get a ride somewhere from Astoria Hotel staff. The girl was driven to the Holiday Inn Express, where she was found lying on a floor. She was turned over to the custody of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. She disclosed the assault and was taken to Trinity Hospital for an examination. Cousins said the girl later underwent a forensic interview. Detectives reviewed hotel security footage and Cousins said what she saw corroborated the teenager's account.

Baumann asked Cousins if she had sought records of the girl's potential communications on cell phone or on internet after the incident took place. Cousins acknowledged that she had not.

Cousins also testified that Siddiqui told police he thought the girl was 17.

A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for May 3 before Judge Louser.