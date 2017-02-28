To refresh your memory, in the beginning of January, I invited readers to join me as I virtually walked from my home in Fargo-Moorhead to Times Square by New Year's Eve.

To achieve this, I needed to log about 28 miles a week on my FitBit. I started off strong and made the first month's milestone by reaching the Osakis/Alexandria area by the end of January.

Then the creeping crud struck — a respiratory virus that leveled me for almost a week. If I were like my 100 percent Scandinavian husband, I would have forged ahead because he lives by the philosophy that the treadmill helps sweat out germs while my Scarlett O'Hara-esque gene pool makes me think it just sounds exhausting. (Part of me thinks he also wants to get on the treadmill when he's sick because he wants to punish himself for succumbing to weakness in the first place. You pure-bred Scandinavians need to be easier on yourselves.)

I, however, am made up of Scarlett O'Hara stock and it rears its ugly head most when I am sick, "Oh, Lawdy, Lawdy, I do believe I feel a case of the vapors coming on. I must retire to my bed chambers and watch Netflix." All that time spent watching reruns of "The Gilmore Girls" meant less time logging miles.

So I'm short of miles for my month No. 2 milestone. I'm supposed to be just hitting the western suburbs of the Twin Cities region, but I'm about 15 miles short.

I still have plenty of time to make up those miles. I'm especially holding out hope for the summer months, when I actually want to be outside.

So this month, instead of featuring a recipe from the region where the trek has taken us, I'm looking for recipes to give me added energy to log those extra miles or recipes that could boost my immunity so I can avoid getting sick again. I found three that I think are pretty tasty from Prevention magazine.

Mango is one of my favorite fruits and the Tropical Mango-Rita tastes like a party, but it's actually good for you because pineapple is loaded with vitamin B6 which plays a key role in nerve cell communication, red blood cell formation and antibody combinations that are needed to fight various diseases.

The ginger you add to the Banana Spice smoothie helps decrease inflammation, aids in digestion and detoxifies the body.

The beets found in the Citrus Cold Recovery smoothie gives you the added vitamin C needed for cold recovery.

Tropical Mango-Rita

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup unsweetened coconut water

1 orange, peeled

2 cups chopped mango

1 cup chopped pineapple

Juice of ½ lime, plus 2 lime slices for garnish

Optional: coarse salt for rim of glasses

Blend the spinach, coconut water and orange until smooth. Add the mango, pineapple and lime juice, and blend again.

If desired, rub the rims of two margarita glasses with the squeezed lime, and then dip the rims in coarse salt. Pour the smoothie into the glasses and garnish each with a lime slice.

Serves two.

Banana Spice

2 cups spinach

2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

3 bananas

1 piece (½-inch) fresh ginger, peeled

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

Blend the spinach and coconut milk until smooth. Add the bananas, ginger, cinnamon and cardamom and blend again.

Serves two.

Citrus Cold Recovery

2 cups green cabbage

1 cup water

2 oranges, peeled

2 cups chopped pineapple

¼ cup raw golden beet, peeled and cubed

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tablespoons flaxseed oil

Blend the cabbage, water and oranges until smooth. Add the pineapple, beet, lemon juice and flaxseed oil; blend again.

In addition to these three healing recipes, go to the Prevention site for additional immunity and energy-boosting smoothies including a Watermelon Mojito and the Purple Power Booster.

