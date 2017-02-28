Search
    Publisher appointed to ND Public Service Commission

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:26 p.m.
    Brian Kroshus

    BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum appointed former Bismarck Tribune publisher Brian Kroshus to the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

    Kroshus, currently group publisher for Mandan-based Lee Agri-Media, a network of agricultural newspapers, will fill the position vacated by Brian Kalk, who served two years of a six-year term before resigning last month.

    An election will be held in November 2018 for the remaining two years of the term.

    Kroshus, who served as Bismarck Tribune publisher from 2005 to 2015, was one of nine people who interviewed for the position. In a news release announcing the appointment of Kroshus, Burgum emphasized his business background and experience looking out for the public interest.

    Kroshus, a Republican, made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor last year.

    "I am committed to giving a fair and thorough review to proposals for new utilities, pipelines and other infrastructure needed to sustain North Dakota's growth and our nation's energy needs," Kroshus said in a statement.

    The position carries an annual salary of $108,656.

