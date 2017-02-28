Men from Stearns, Clay counties arrested in sex sting

James Michael Latzke, 35, of Stearns County, was arrested after he drove to Pope County and attempted to meet the 14-year-old for sex, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 28. Before driving to Pope County, Latzke described sexual conduct and solicited sex from the minor, but was instead communicating with a sheriff’s deputy.

Latzke was arrested Jan. 20.

Tyler David Rosenfeldt, 33, of Clay County also responded to the ad, the sheriff’s office said. While communicating with an undercover sheriff’s deputy, he described sex, sent sexual photos and solicited sex, the news release said.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Rosenfeldt’s residence, resulting in his arrest on Feb. 23.

Latzke has made an initial court appearance and was released with conditions.

Rosenfeldt has appeared in Clay County Court and was being held on $15,000 bail.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and police departments in Glenwood, Starbuck and Moorhead.

Minnesota’s online solicitation of children law applies to people age 18 or older communicating about sex with children age 15 and younger. A person convicted on the charge may be sentenced to up to three years in jail, or be fined up to $5,000, or both.