An announcement on the school’s website said a student had been identified as the culprit and “will face disciplinary action.”

The graffiti said, “Hail the Klu Klux Klan,” and an obscene phrase including the n-word. It was accompanied by two Nazi swastikas.

The school’s website said, “We take these matters seriously and strive to create a safe, welcoming environment for all students in our schools. Our maintenance staff has begun work to repair the damage and we will use this as a teachable moment where possible.”