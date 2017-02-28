Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver killed in head-on collision with semi

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:57 p.m.

    DRAKE, N.D. -- A 31-year-old man was killed and a semi-truck driver was injured following a head-on collision Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, on Highway 52 north of Drake in north-central North Dakota.

    A Ford pickup was eastbound around 8 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Freightliner with a triple-trailer combination, the North Dakota State Patrol said. The pickup spun into the shoulder while the semi jackknifed with the cab overturning into a ditch.

    The 32-year-old semi driver was flown to a Minot hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

    Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

    The accident closed that stretch of roadway for three hours.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsNorth Dakota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement