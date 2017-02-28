Driver killed in head-on collision with semi
DRAKE, N.D. -- A 31-year-old man was killed and a semi-truck driver was injured following a head-on collision Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, on Highway 52 north of Drake in north-central North Dakota.
A Ford pickup was eastbound around 8 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Freightliner with a triple-trailer combination, the North Dakota State Patrol said. The pickup spun into the shoulder while the semi jackknifed with the cab overturning into a ditch.
The 32-year-old semi driver was flown to a Minot hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The accident closed that stretch of roadway for three hours.