Delvin Lamont Shaw, 32, is representing himself in the case after dismissing multiple public defenders, as he did in a 2015 trial in which a jury found him guilty of murder, a Class AA felony, and burglary, a Class B felony. He was later sentenced to life in prison. Last August the state's high court ruled that inadmissible evidence was used and Shaw needed to be retried.

The state rested its case after calling its 26th witness, Grand Forks police Sgt. Cody Cannon. Cannon testified to searching the home of Ronnie Wright on 13th Avenue South on June 26, 2014, two days after Lopez was shot and killed. Shaw had some belongings and occasionally stayed at the Wright residence, according to previous testimony.

Cannon told the jury about items collected.

Shaw called his first witness, Detective Steve Conley, Tuesday morning and questioned him for about 90 minutes about the case. Conley was not called to testify by the state.

Shaw's primary questioning of Conley concerned the collection of evidence in the case and at what point a warrant for his arrest was obtained.

Before the break for lunch, Shaw told the court he intended to call Grand Forks Police Sgt. Mike Jennings. He is expected to call several law enforcement witnesses to testify about the investigation.