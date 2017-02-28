Emergency staff responded at 7:48 p.m. to the 1400 block of South 14th Street, where they found a 2005 GMC Sierra that struck the apartment complex, according to a news release. Reports indicated the pickup left the Burger King parking lot, which is just east of the apartments.

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old resident, suffered a possible medical condition which caused him to lose control of the vehicle before striking the complex, according to the release. The driver and a 17-year-old boy, who also was in the vehicle, were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, but their conditions were unknown when police released information late Monday night.

Their names were not released by the Grand Forks Police Department.

Both the pickup and building were significantly damaged, according to police. The crash is under investigation but no citations were issued at the time of the incident.