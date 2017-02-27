Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two transported to hospital after pickup crashes into apartment building

    By Julia Cardi Today at 9:17 p.m.
    Grand Forks Police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday night when a GMC Sierra hit an apartment building at 1412 S. 14th St. (Photo by Julia Cardi/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    Grand Forks Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred Monday when a GMC Sierra hit an apartment building at 1412 S. 14th St. (Photo by Julia Cardi/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 2

    Grand Forks Police are investigating a crash involving a GMC Sierra that hit an apartment building Monday at 1412 S. 14th St.

    Sgt. Mike Jennings said dispatchers received a call reporting the crash at 7:48 p.m. Both the pickup's driver and passenger were transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance before police arrived at the scene, he said. Their conditions, as well as whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, are unknown. Both the driver and passenger airbags deployed.

    The extent of damage to the apartment building is also under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalGrand Forksvehicle crashGrand Forks Police Department
    Advertisement
    randomness