Grand Forks leaders weigh library, streets spending needs

Both City Engineer Al Grasser and Library Board Chairman Brian Schill spoke separately before the city’s Committee of the Whole, outlining funding needs for streets and “Band-Aid” maintenance work at the library building at 2110 Library Circle.

Both of those conversations are influenced by the November failure of a city sales tax hike that would have both provided more funding for local roads and moved the library up further on the city’s agenda, City Council Vice President Ken Vein said. Another referendum on the topic is expected as soon as November, but city leaders have been left shoring up the effects of the loss in the meantime.

“Sales tax continues to rise to the top as probably the best of the options we have for funding,” Vein said. “It always seems to come back to the same one.”

Both items appeared at the end of the committee’s agenda, with street issues appearing first. According to city agenda documents, a city fund for street and infrastructure is projected to slip to negative $16 million by 2022.

The documents also lay out multiple factors that have led the city to question its future budgets, such as declining federal and state resources as well as city residents’ rejection of a 0.75 percent hike in the local sales tax in November. That measure, which only won 44 percent of the vote, would have opened a revenue stream of an estimated $7.75 million annually to help with local infrastructure projects -- and was relied upon when writing current budget projections.

City Engineer Al Grasser recommended the city cut 10 percent of spending on things like beautification and street maintenance from future budgets and cut city shares for special assessments on street lighting and road construction from 80 to 60 percent. Projects that expand or extend existing roads would be cut under the recommendations.

Grasser calculated that if city leaders decide to apply those changes, the streets and maintenance fund stays in the black through at least 2023 -- as far as Grasser’s projections went into the future.

City Council member Danny Weigel pointed out that the presentation was important not just for city leaders, but for the local residents they will have to win over to pass a sales tax hike in the future.

“We need to take this information and put it out to the citizens,” he said. “It’s great that we can, us six sitting up here, know this, but getting it to them, showing them that this is what your sales tax is going for, that goes a long ways.”

City Council member Jeannie Mock worried at one point, though, about what the unintended effects of cuts to street maintenance dollars might be.

“I worry that we’re setting ourselves up for bigger costs down the road,” she said.

‘A Band-Aid’

Grand Forks Public Library documents submitted to the City Council spell out funding needs there, too. There are more than $914,000 in items that library officials say should be addressed by the end of 2018, from front doors with heavy wear to aging boilers to carpeting throughout the library’s main floor.

“This list is the equivalent of a Band-Aid,” the document reads, citing further concerns such as the building’s fire alarms and HVAC system. “Furthermore, assuming an actual total cost close to this figure, extending the life of the building even a few years will very quickly exhaust the Grand Forks Library’s capital maintenance fund and our cash carryover. … Keeping the current building functioning and safe for patrons in the near term will require additional investment from the city.”

Upkeep at the building has been on library leaders’ minds for years, but Schill said earlier this month that the board has asked staff to start adding up costs and priorities for the building, pointing out that the board’s hopes for a new building are still years away from realization. What’s more, that same push to explore a new building has been set on the city’s back burner while City Hall explores a way to place the sales tax vote -- and all that missed revenue -- back before voters once again, albeit in a changed format to win more votes.

Though committee members took no action on the presentation, Schill pitched his concerns to a receptive set of City Council members on Monday evening.

“Doing nothing is not an option, and I think we’ve been talking about that for a long time,” City Council member Sandi Marshall said.