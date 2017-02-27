Campbell Library launches pop-up library

1 / 3

Library aides try to pick books that would be of interest to patrons at different locations. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks Campbell Library aides Natalie Jensen, left, and Angela Salgado arrange a collection of books for patrons to check out at the East Grand Forks Food Shelf Monday. Jensen and Salgado bring the pop-up library to the Food Shelf every second and fourth Monday each month and to the Good Samaritan Heritage Grove center the first and third Tuesday of each month. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

3 / 3