Campbell Library launches pop-up library
Patrons of the Campbell Library have a couple other options to check out books in East Grand Forks thanks to a new program.
The month-old pop-up temporary library program, supported by Friends of the Library, brings a collection of books, audio books and magazines to the pop-up sites for 1 ½ hours twice each month.
Library cards are free for East Grand Forks residents and $10 annually for non-residents. The Library is hoping to expand locations this summer.