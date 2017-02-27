Search
    Campbell Library launches pop-up library

    By Eric Hylden Today at 7:58 p.m.
    Library aides try to pick books that would be of interest to patrons at different locations. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald2 / 3
    East Grand Forks Campbell Library aides Natalie Jensen, left, and Angela Salgado arrange a collection of books for patrons to check out at the East Grand Forks Food Shelf Monday. Jensen and Salgado bring the pop-up library to the Food Shelf every second and fourth Monday each month and to the Good Samaritan Heritage Grove center the first and third Tuesday of each month. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald3 / 3

    Patrons of the Campbell Library have a couple other options to check out books in East Grand Forks thanks to a new program.

    The month-old pop-up temporary library program, supported by Friends of the Library, brings a collection of books, audio books and magazines to the pop-up sites for 1 ½ hours twice each month.

    Library cards are free for East Grand Forks residents and $10 annually for non-residents. The Library is hoping to expand locations this summer.

