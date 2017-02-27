Delvin Shaw returns to own defense in murder retrial

Shaw, who stormed out of court Friday in a vulgar outburst after a disagreement with Judge Jon Jensen, was back at defense table Monday as the prosecution continued to call both expert and personal witnesses.

Shaw, 32, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for the June 24, 2014, murder of Jose “Joe” Luis Lopez while breaking into his Grand Forks apartment. The conviction was overturned last year by the North Dakota Supreme Court for the improper use of evidence against Shaw.

On Monday, a DNA expert said hairs recovered from the scene matched Shaw’s DNA profile.

Charity Holland, a former DNA examiner at Mitotyping Technologies in Pennsylvania, testified to performing mitochondrial DNA testing on the hairs, which North Dakota State Crime Lab forensic scientist Shannon Johnson previously testified to finding on a long-sleeve black T-shirt that read “Nuke Town 2025” located at the scene.

Mitochondrial DNA is passed along maternally and is not a unique identifier, Holland said.

She testified that Shaw and his maternal relatives cannot be excluded. She said 99.8 percent of the North American population can be excluded from the hairs, and 99.47 percent of African American community can be excluded from the DNA profiled found from the hairs.

Witnesses take stand

Additional witnesses provided details on what happened in the hours leading up to and following the 2014 shooting.

Bryant Maszke, Shaw’s co-defendant Dametrian Marcel Welch’s stepfather, said his stepson broke down when he came back home on June 24. He said Welch came back to his house that afternoon to change clothes and began to cry.

“He stated that he and Mr. Shaw went to the apartment and attempted to get marijuana, it turned into a robbery and that somebody was killed,” Maszke said.

He also testified to seeing Shaw with a gun before the incident.

Welch was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, a Class B felony, and facilitation of murder, a Class C felony, in 2015. Welch refused to testify when put on the stand last Friday, prompting the prosecution to play his testimony from 2015.

Another relative of Welch’s, his uncle Jacob Penn, took the stand Monday to testify to the events on June 23 and June 24. Penn said he was at the Ho Bar the night of June 23 with Shaw, Welch, LaConstance Martin, Mercedes Rich and Danielle Lissell.

Penn said at one point, he and Shaw left the Ho Bar to smoke marijuana in his vehicle and Shaw removed a black pistol from his waistline and put it on his lap in the car.

Penn testified that Welch received a threatening phone call saying there was a price on the heads of Penn, Shaw and Welch and that Shaw was bent on responding.

He testified that Shaw said, “I’m going to show y’all how Frank gets down.”

Penn said he’d known Shaw almost his whole life, dating back to his childhood in North Carolina, and that when Shaw came to Grand Forks from North Carolina that summer he began referring to himself as “Frank.”

Penn said Shaw asked him to go along to confront the men threatening them, but did not because he had a bad leg and his fiancee told him not to. He testified to seeing Shaw and Welch leave the Ho Bar in Martin’s car.

On the morning of June 24, Penn said Welch came to his home and began crying hysterically. He recalled Welch saying “He (messed) up. He shot that guy.”

Penn’s former fiancee, Danielle Lissell also testified Monday that Welch seemed upset when he came to their apartment that morning.

Penn said he took Welch to Maszke’s home.

He also testified to meeting up with Shaw later on June 24 at the Ho Bar, and said Shaw told him, “If everybody shuts the hell up we won’t get caught.” He said Shaw was nervous about a cut on his hand.

Penn said later that week, he and Martin went to the Twin Cities to help Shaw get a rental car. When he met Shaw in St. Paul, Penn said Shaw told him “I had to get that mother (expletive) up off of me.”

Grand Forks Police Detective Jennifer Gowan testified Monday to the cell phone records of Shaw, Welch and others involved with the investigation the day of the shooting.

Gowan said police were able to track one of Shaw’s phones to St. Paul, where he was arrested on June 28, 2014. Police were unable to download the contents of Shaw’s phone, which she said was recovered inside the plumbing of a toilet at a St. Paul bathroom on July 1 covered in feces and damaged by water after being flushed.

Penn additionally testified to seeing Shaw in the black long-sleeve T-shirt with “Nuke Town 2025” previously. Another witness Monday, Keisha Dodson, said she had seen Shaw in the T-shirt before and that she’d seen the shirt when Shaw tried to do laundry at her home that June.

On cross-examination, Shaw asked Penn multiple times about what Penn had told law enforcement regarding his gun, frequently asking him if he had said it was a .380 caliber, the same that had been used in the shooting. Penn responded he did not know much about guns.

The prosecution is expected to call its final witness Tuesday morning and rest its case. It is unclear how long Shaw’s defense will take, but he has not released several law enforcement witnesses from subpoenas.