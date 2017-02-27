Budget forecast looms big for legislators

Leaders in both parties and both houses suggested last week that the session will end in mid-April, leaving time to reconvene if issues arise.

That means adjournment could come before Easter.

Attention this week will turn to budget forecasts. This is a three-step program directed by the Office of Management and Budget.

The first step takes place Friday, March 3, when OMB and the state Tax Department present reports of revenue collections and predictions about economic activity. Industry leaders will weigh in with their own forecasts of prospects for oil production, farm commodities, retail sales and the like. These go to Moody's Analytics, which feeds the information into its models, producing a revenue forecast for the state. That will be presented to the Appropriations committees of the Legislature March 9.

The committees will adopt numbers based on the analysts' work. These will likely reflect the analysts' numbers, but lawmakers are free to make changes—and did in the last forecast round.

The legislative models are critically important; they will determine spending levels across state governments.

There's little optimism about the numbers.

Sales tax collections for December and January were below projections, Budget Director Pam Sharp said.

Budget writing isn't the only challenge for legislators, of course. A number of key issues remained unresolved at Crossover, which is often regarded as "half time" at the Legislature.

Among these are funding for human service programs, including nursing homes, a state takeover of welfare costs previously borne by counties, and funding for higher education.

There's been particular emphasis on behavior health issues, especially opioid addiction, a priority Gov. Doug Burgum mentioned in his state-of-the-state addresses and has pursued with public meetings and agency consultations.

Lawmakers have determined to retain per-pupil payments at existing levels for public elementary and high schools.

So far appropriations bills in both houses retain full insurance coverage for state employees, but no raises. Burgum had suggested that employees pay 5 percent of premiums, and that idea could re-emerge if budget projects are especially bleak.

The House passed a bill that makes the board of the Public Employee Retirement System advisory and the director of the agency a gubernatorial appointee. It also changes the timing and conditions of employee benefit contracts.

This is the issue that derailed the 2015 session and forced lawmakers to return to Bismarck to reach a compromise between House and Senate approaches.

The future of wind power in the state also remains uncertain.

These and other issues likely will be wrapped up in conference committees near the end of the session.

House Democratic and Republican leaders suggested separately last week that hockey prepares a better analogy for the legislative session than any game that's played in halves.

Hockey has three periods. In the legislative context the first period is the time before Crossover; the second period is the time between Crossover and the closing days of the session, and the third period the time during which conference committees meet to iron out differences between the House and Senate.