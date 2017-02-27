According to court documents, Eichler will agree to plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography. The federal prosecutor will recommend a sentence at the low end of the possible 2 1/2 years to 10 year sentence for the charge, along with five years of supervised release. Eichler would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Eichler is accused of exchanging sexually explicit texts and photos with two area girls in 2015 when they were 12 and 13. Eichler also allegedly provided the first girl with alcohol and tobacco and a smart phone and other gifts and also paid for hotel rooms in different locations for her and her friends as an incentive for her not to talk about the alleged sex abuse.

Eichler was initially charged in district court in Minot with Class AA gross sexual imposition for allegedly sexually assaulting one of the girls when she was babysitting at his residence and with two counts of Class B felony luring a minor by computer for allegedly texting lewd messages and photos to the young girls. All the state court charges were dismissed once the federal charges were filed.

Eichler was formerly a neurosurgeon at Trinity Hospital in Minot. Trinity ended its connection with him after Eichler was charged. The North Dakota Board of Medicine has suspended his license to practice indefinitely, citing unprofessional conduct.