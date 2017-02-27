ND bar fight over game of darts leads to charges

Clancy David McIntyre is charged with Class C felony aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, McIntyre got into a shoving match with Aaron Pflepsen, the son of the alleged victim. McIntyre had reportedly been yelling at people who were playing darts at the Barley Pop bar and trying to make them play poorly. Neal Plepsen, the alleged victim, then tried to help his son, Aaron Pflepsen, and McIntyre punched Neal Pflepsen in the face and knocked him out for about five minutes.

Neal Pflepsen had a split lip that required stitches and experienced memory loss and confusion after he came to. The probable cause affidavit indicates that the arresting officer also intended to seek disorderly conduct warrants for Neal and Aaron Pflepsen. However, court records show that neither has yet been charged in relation to the incident.