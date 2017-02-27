Sunday liquor sales approved by Minn. Senate

The Minnesota Senate voted 38-28 Monday, Feb. 27, to end the prohibition on liquor stores being open on Sunday, following in the footsteps of the House, which passed a similar repeal last week.

But the two pieces of legislation have a slight difference that will need to be worked out in conference committee. The Senate bill would allow liquor stores to operate on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the House version lets them open an hour earlier.

Nevertheless, the ban on Sunday sales, in place since Minnesota became a state, appears to be nearly over. If lawmakers can find a compromise on operation hours Gov. Mark Dayton is expected to sign the repeal.

Supporters of the repeal say their constituents demand it and government shouldn't regulate the days of the week a business can be open. Opponents fear the repeal will hurt small businesses that will have to be open an extra day to stay competitive, but will not experience the added sales needed to cover the costs.