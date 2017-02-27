Red River sophomore wins state Doodle 4 Google contest

"Probably everyone here knows someone who has cancer or who has suffered from it, and they get a chance to cure it and go home and live (their) life," she said.

Richards brought her vision to her entry for this year's Doodle 4 Google contest. Each year, students in kindergarten through 12th grade around the U.S. create a piece of art showing their vision for a theme chosen by Google. This year's theme is "What I see for the future."

Richards has won the North Dakota competition, becoming the fourth winner from Red River since 2012. Her drawing is now one of 53 entries in the national contest, representing each U.S. state and territory.

"I wanted to do something that meant something to me, because I've known a few people in my family who have known a few people who have had cancer," Richards said of her entry, titled "The Six Senses of Beautiful." "My mom actually had a tumor in her neck that she got taken out."

She said the title represents experiencing life in a new way after overcoming cancer, and the sixth sense represents feeling invincible. "It's just going to be beautiful, because you don't have to fear anything."

Betsy Thaden, who teaches art at Red River, said Richards' drawing stands out to her because of its personal nature.

"She took a real hard subject and turned it into a real positive vibe," she said. "She made it a happy day, rather than a terrible thing that a lot of times isn't cured."

Thaden said she provides guidance to her students as they work on their Doodle 4 Google entries, but that they ultimately have ownership of their pieces. "I pretty much let them do what they want to do, because it's their story," she said.

The public can vote for their favorite doodles at www.doodle4google.com until March 6, and five students will become national finalists. The winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship, has his or her doodle featured on Google's homepage for a day and his or her school and receives a $50,000 Google for Education Technology Award.

Richards said she checked the website every day hoping to find out the winning doodle for North Dakota. "It's unreal," she said. "I would think about winning (but I) never thought it would happen because there's so many people that submit, and only one gets chosen."