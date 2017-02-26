Two injured in Richland County crash
WALCOTT, N.D. -- Two people were injured about 15 miles west of here Saturday, Feb. 25, afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident around 4 p.m. Saturday that was 2 miles west of state Highway 18 on 58th Street Southeast.
According to authorities, a Chevy TrailBlazer was southbound on 155th Avenue Southeast when the driver went through an intersection without fully stopping and was hit by a westbound Ford Expedition on 58th Street.
The Chevy driver, Amanda Nangsness, 28, of Leonard, N.D., as well as the other driver, 48-year-old Meredith Jeter, of McLeod, N.D., were taken to Fargo hospitals for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
The crash remains under investigation.