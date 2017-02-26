Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two injured in Richland County crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:28 p.m.
    WALCOTT, N.D. -- Two people were injured about 15 miles west of here Saturday, Feb. 25, afternoon in a two-vehicle accident.

    The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident around 4 p.m. Saturday that was 2 miles west of state Highway 18 on 58th Street Southeast.

    According to authorities, a Chevy TrailBlazer was southbound on 155th Avenue Southeast when the driver went through an intersection without fully stopping and was hit by a westbound Ford Expedition on 58th Street.

    The Chevy driver, Amanda Nangsness, 28, of Leonard, N.D., as well as the other driver, 48-year-old Meredith Jeter, of McLeod, N.D., were taken to Fargo hospitals for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsNorth Dakotarichland county
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement