Two injured in Richland County crash

According to authorities, a Chevy TrailBlazer was southbound on 155th Avenue Southeast when the driver went through an intersection without fully stopping and was hit by a westbound Ford Expedition on 58th Street.

The Chevy driver, Amanda Nangsness, 28, of Leonard, N.D., as well as the other driver, 48-year-old Meredith Jeter, of McLeod, N.D., were taken to Fargo hospitals for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

The crash remains under investigation.