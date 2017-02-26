Winter returns with fresh coat of snow in the metro

"That band of snow went a little further south of Grand Forks," Hopkins said.

The heaviest snow missed the Red River Valley region falling in Bluffton, Minn., west of Wadena. Bluffton measured 4.3 inches of snow while southeast of Perham, Minn., measured a total of 4 inches.

Two other Minnesota towns, New York Mills and Sebeka, received 3 inches and 2 inches of snow respectively, Hopkins said.

"It was a fairly light now event, along the lines of a clipper system, that went through," said Hopkins. The system was not accompanied by significant wind.

"These systems that come of of the northwest usually don't produce too much snow," he said, "not like those out of Colorado that tap into moisture from the Gulf (of Mexico)."

Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service:

North Dakota

Devils Lake 2.0"

Petersburg 2.0"

Lidgerwood 1.0"

Grand Forks 1.2"

Fargo 2.6"

Michigan 1.5"

Mayville 1.0"

West Fargo 1.9"

Fillmore 1.1"

Starkweather 1.0"

Minnesota

Almora 3.5"

Ottertail 4.0"

Wadena 4.0"

N. Moorhead 1.8"

Bluffton 4.3"

Perham 4.0"

Sebeka 2.0"

New York Mills 3.0"

Rothsay 1.2"