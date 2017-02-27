Q: Who was the most influential person in your life that led you to your present role in agriculture?

Our family ranch was established in 1907. We still own the homestead acres that my great-grandfather staked his claim on. I never got to meet my great-grandfather or grandfather, but the generations before me have been very influential to me. Most of all, my father, Norman, has been the most influential. He has weathered many storms throughout his life, including his parents both dying at an early age, the 1980s farm crisis, blizzards, major droughts and hailstorms that wiped out many crops. He has always held his head high through these difficult times, knowing better days were to come.

Q: What organizations do you volunteer your time for and why?

I have been active in Farm Bureau on both the local and state level. I am currently president of Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau. I am a board member of the Wall Economic Development Corp., board member of Wall Rodeo Booster Club and have been a past elder at my church. It's important to be involved in agricultural organizations along with other community organizations. Farmers and ranchers need to tell their own story of agriculture to consumers. Agricultural organizations give farmers and ranchers the tools needed to successfully tell their story. By being involved in the community, farmers and ranchers build a relationship with people who are not connected to agriculture. These relationships create opportunities for us in agriculture to share what we do on our farms and ranches, as well as helping us become reliable sources of information.

Q: How is your family involved in your farm and ranch?

My wife, Shasta, and I have three kids: Owyn, 8, Moriah, 5, and Sully, 3. Shasta is the bookkeeper for our ranch. The kids help with ranch jobs that they are able to do safely, such as moving cows on horseback, feeding bottle calves, assisting in fixing fence and being a co-pilot during haying, planting and harvest. My parents are also still actively involved in the day-to-day operations of our ranch.

Q: You recently spoke about sustainability at the American Farm Bureau Federation conference. What is sustainability for your ranch and what practices are you implementing for sustainability?

We implement several conservation practices. We use rotational grazing where we take half and leave half. The grass that is left in the pasture prevents erosion, catches snow and shades the ground from the intensity of the sun. We have also installed water pipelines and water tanks in all of our pastures so our cattle don't have to drink out of creeks and stock dams. The water tanks allow the cattle to have fresh water at all times, which helps with the performance of the cattle. We have changed our calving date from February and March to April and May. This allows us to feed less hay during calving, since the grass is already growing in April and May.

On the grain side of our ranch, we utilize no-till farming. We receive 16 inches of precipitation a year, and our goal is to conserve every inch of precipitation we receive. We have been no-tilling for approximately 20 years. Before no-till, we mechanical tilled half of our acres and grew winter wheat on the other half. We have learned over the years that no-till allows us to grow a crop on every acre. We currently use a crop rotation of winter wheat, corn and safflower. We purchased a Shelbourne Reynolds header to use for wheat harvest. The header strips the head of wheat off the plant leaving all the wheat straw standing. This allows for more snow to be caught in our wheat fields, collecting and conserving moisture for the following corn crop.

Sustainability also includes utilizing social media such as Facebook to give people near and far an idea of the practices that we are implementing on our ranch. When farmers and ranchers post about their farms and ranches on social media, it gives them a platform to have meaningful dialogues with consumers about the crops and livestock they raise.