27-year-old Bismarck woman killed in vehicle rollover north of Bismarck
A 27-year-old Bismarck woman died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident north of Bismarck on Saturday.
Rebecca Leigh Gerenz was driving north on North Dakota Highway 1804 from her Bismarck residence when, on a curve near mile marker 92.5, her vehicle left the road, entered the west ditch, vaulted off an approach and overturned in a pasture, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Gerenz was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck where she was pronounced dead, the patrol reported.
The patrol estimated that the crash occurred sometime between 2 and 6 a.m.
The accident remains under investigation by the NDHP.