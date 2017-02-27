Will one farm's Chapter 7 affect land values, markets?

Kevin Pifer, owner and founder of Pifer's Auction and Realty, based in Moorhead, Minn., says the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of Ron McMartin Jr., in the St. Thomas, N.D., area could have some effect in his home area and in areas of concentrated farming in the Grand Forks and Fargo areas.

McMartin in 2016 had farmed about 39,000 acres, producing higher-valued non-irrigated potatoes, sugar beets and dry edible beans. McMartin was unusual because of his scale, but also on his high-value crop mix that doesn't allow for input reductions that some other crops might, Pifer said.

"I compare (land markets) to politics: the old saying that all politics is local, and I say 'All real estate is local, too,'" Pifer said. "I don't think it sends major shockwaves throughout the system, and you're not going to see major gyrations because of one producer that's maybe having some issues — financial or otherwise," Pifer says.

McMartin's farm, called McM Inc., expanded largely due to land rental opportunities.

Local softening

The specialty crop concentrations could see "a little bit of softening" in cash rents, but Pifer doesn't think land values will drop much.

"If you have good to very good farmland, I think the land market is strong and very confident today," Pifer said. "We've already seen the drop-off — probably two to three years ago, well in the rearview mirror, and it's dropped 20-30 percent. The land market today is basically going sideways."

Pifer's company manages a portfolio of 110,000 acres of farmland in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. Half of that land was up for lease renewal in 2017, and those declined an average of 1.5 percent.

"That didn't surprise us a lot," he says. "The larger yields pretty much saved everybody in all commodities throughout the region."

It also is too soon to say who will step in and replace the acres, and what they'll grow.

"Most of these acres are going to be absorbed by somebody eventually," Pifer says.

Most landowners want to have contracts in place no later than late March, he says. Farm operators must have time to order their seed and chemical.

"As a landowner, when you start getting into late February, I would start to be a little concerned, to get that done," he says.

Pifer's company tries to get its contracts finished by late January to early February. Operators taking over land occupied by specialty crops must carefully study its chemical history to ensure it doesn't adversely impact a follow crop.

"Not everybody is going to be able to follow it up in their rotation," he says.

Some of the land in the northern Red River Valley may not immediately be ready to plant, due to unusually wet summer and fall conditions that led to farmers having to create deep ruts in some fields in order to get the crop out of the ground.

"There's got to be some field prep this spring — a cost that'll be borne by the new producer," Pifer says.

If a particular community has strong pent-up markets for the land rental market or sales market, it would offset any McMartin change. Farmers may not see black ink ahead, but many have benefitted from very good years from 2008 to 2013.

"I think the debt-to-equity ratio is about 13 percent — one of the lowest in history," he says, noting that in the 1980s the ratio was about 28 percent.

The drop in cattle prices was faster and harder than anticipated, but the effect of that is felt in central and western North Dakota.

On the day Agweek was interviewing Pifer, his staff was working on a land rent auction involving less than 600 acres in parcels in an eastern North Dakota community. The landowner initially expected $130 an acre from the neighbors, but got much more. Finalists were involved in the oral bidding which ended up at an average of $183 an acre, an annual increase of $25,000.

Lenders, investors

Many lenders in the region have lowered their loan-to-value ratios, Pifer said.

"If you go back to 2013 and 2014 — when we had record profits — their loan-to-value ratios on farmland may have been 70 to 75 percent. Now, with the tightening of farm profits, you're seeing a lot of lenders scaling that back down to 60 to 65 percent."

The lender might require more collateral.

Lenders aren't as willing to participate in land deals that sell at or above the appraised value as they were in 2013 when land values were going up. Land appraisals tend to lag.

The impact of outside investors on land markets also is changing, Pifer said. From 2002 to 2008, almost half of the land buyers were investors. When the financial crisis hit in 2008 and 2009, investors lost their balance sheet strength, and farmers became more competitive. Farm profitability took off and farmers accounted for 75 to 80 percent of land sales through 2011. Farmland values hit their peak in the last quarter of 2013 and the two groups were more equal.

"Now, I would say the investor is probably a little stronger today than the farmer is," Pifer says.