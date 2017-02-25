The man was driving a 2005 Ford F150 truck west on DeMers in the outside lane when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the road, Grand Forks police reported.

The vehicle then fully overturned, collided with another tree and came to rest on its wheels, police said.

The driver, the lone occupant in the truck, was cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance also responded to the scene. The police have not released the name of the driver as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.