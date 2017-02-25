With temps hovering at the freezing mark, Travis Nelson of Grand Forks was the first to take the leap. He had raised more than $300 to benefit the Special Olympics, he said.

This was his eighth plunge.

Nelson, who's with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, is in his seventh year on the event's planning committee and third year as its chairman, he said.

Chris Smith of the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department was taking his fifth plunge and had raised more than $300 for Special Olympics, he said.

Perry Johnson, who works at AE2S in Grand Forks, was plunging for the fourth time, he said, noting that, as a business, AE2S raised more than $2,200 for the event this year.

Jenna Wisk, of East Grand Forks, who raised $1,140, is probably the largest single individual fundraiser, said Kathy Meagher, president and CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota.

Overall, Meagher hopes the event will raise more than $10,000, she said.

Those who wanted to participate were asked to raise at least $75 for the "privilege" of jumping into the chilly water.

Organized by community volunteers, the event is part of the year-round Law Enforcement Torch Run program to support physical fitness and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.