ND bill pushes secrecy in public job searches

If approved by the House and signed into law, it would be the first time in North Dakota that a law closes a category of public records that has been open "forever," in the view of Steve Andrist, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association, which opposes the bill.

Senate Bill 2152 passed 29-17 in the Senate and now awaits action in the House, where it has been referred to a committee for consideration.

The bill would make applications for state and local government jobs confidential until the entity designated three or more finalists. In the event a governmental body receives fewer than three applications, the job applications and related records are open to the public.

North Dakota law has never closed applications for public jobs, said Jack McDonald, a lawyer and lobbyist for the North Dakota Newspaper Association. The records became explicitly open in 1957, when lawmakers passed the state's open records law, which holds that all public records are open unless otherwise stated in law, he said.

The bill proposes a sweeping change that would leave North Dakota citizens less informed about their government, said Andrist, former editor of The Journal, a newspaper in Crosby that his family published for three generations.

"Any time we ask the citizens to give up their right to know what's being done on their behalf, we have to be very cautious about it," Andrist said. "The citizens are the stakeholders," and public officials work for them.

Andrist also said the meetings to discuss applicants before finalists are named will become closed meetings because they will concern closed records. As a result, he said, closed governmental meetings will mushroom, and citizens will be less informed.

But Blake Crosby, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities, which supports the bill, said the open hiring process makes it difficult to attract a large pool of applicants for public jobs.

Some potential candidates will refrain from applying "because they don't want to put their current position in jeopardy," Crosby said. "I don't think the public is interested in reading about 20 names or 15."

Crosby said he could not cite examples of a municipality or other public entity failing to attract applicants because the applications are open records in North Dakota.

"I think there's a certain amount of common sense involved," he said, explaining the reluctance some have in applying for a public position and being named in news stories, which could put the applicant in an awkward position.

"The employment environment has changed," he said, adding that many applications now are made online, and competition for employees is heightened. "We need to do what we can to encourage those applicants to at least initially apply."

Arguments like that have been made in recent years to close applications for president of North Dakota's 11 colleges and universities, as well as for chancellor of the public university system, until finalists are selected. House Bill 1333, which passed 56-35, would do just that.

The House bill defines a finalist as any applicant who is invited for an interview by the hiring authority, a definition that Minnesota has used for years. Under Minnesota law, all applications for state and local government jobs are closed until finalists have been named.

Mark Anfinson, a lawyer for the Minnesota Newspaper Association, said public bodies sometimes try to evade the requirement to disclose the names of finalists.

"The public bodies are apt to play word games," he said. "They can call these people a semifinalist or anything they want to evade the law."

For example, in a presidential search at St. Cloud State University, a search committee selected nine candidates for an interview, but would not release the names. The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration, which administers the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, determined the nine names should remain confidential because the candidates were interviewed by a search committee, not the university's board, which hires the president.

In another case, the newspaper in Marshall was denied the names of four finalists for the city's economic development director, a list it was later learned was pared to two names. In that case, the commissioner determined Marshall had acted illegally, and directed the release of the two finalists.

Although governmental bodies sometimes "play games," the law works pretty well overall, Anfinson said. "It's not a perfect world and there's no perfect mechanism," he said.

"By doing a secretive process, you sacrifice public buy-in," Anfinson said. When the hiring process for public jobs is not open, the public is less engaged, citizens feel less a part of the process, he said.

Tony Bender, editor and publisher of the Ashley Tribune and publisher of the Wishek Star in south-central North Dakota, said a tally of the 2016 primary vote showed that 85 percent of North Dakota voters chose to have governmental minutes published in newspapers.

"So clearly people are interested in what's going on within government," he said. "We hold our public employees to a higher standard. Ultimately the employer is the taxpayer, so why can't the employer know who's being considered for a job? It's about transparency."

As for potential candidates who decide not to apply for a public position in North Dakota because their name could appear in a newspaper, Bender has a remedy.

"If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." He added later, "People perform better in the spotlight."