Three children killed in mobile home fire in Carrington

Wangen declined to provide names, ages or gender of the victims or survivors, nor the name of the home’s owner, because the fire is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state fire marshal. The bodies of the deceased will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks for autopsies, Wangen said.

But an online fundraising website identified the victims who died as three young children of Dawn and Brandon Tufte. The Foster County Sheriff's Department confirmed that three children were killed in the fire.

Carrington’s volunteer firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m., the chief said.

“The building was completely involved when we got on the scene at about 4:40 a.m.,” he said.

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours afterward to make sure the fire stayed out, he said.

The fire crews, state fire marshal and BCI are trying to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

“The fire probably started in the front bedroom or living area,” Wangen said.

The burned home is at 420 17th Ave. in a mobile home park on the northwest side of Carrington, a city of about 2,000 people in Foster County, about 45 miles northwest of Jamestown. The mobile home is a total loss, the chief said.

About 20 to 24 firefighters from Carrington and New Rockford assisted in fighting the blaze, Wangen said.

The North Dakota Red Cross posted on Twitter on Saturday morning that they were responding to the fire as well.