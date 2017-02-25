Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Polk County sheriff's deputies responded to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center, the county jail in Crookston, for a report of a vehicle driving through both its overhead sally port doors, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Department.

A short time later, a vehicle struck the Ampride gas station. Authorities determined the same vehicle struck both buildings, according to the news release.

Polk County deputies located the suspect vehicle near Ampride and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

In the news release sent Saturday morning, the sheriff's office didn't identify the man they arrested and said no further information would be released at the time.