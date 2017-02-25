Girl Scouts celebrates 100 years of sales

The 8-year-old is a pro now, nearly three weeks into the Girl Scout cookie season, which runs from Feb. 3 to March 5. On Wednesday afternoon, the third-grader finished school, grabbed her cookies and went right to work selling cookies down Bridle Drive in Mitchell.

Many of the neighborhood's residents were still at work, leaving Brooke knocking on doors to empty houses. But finally, after about six no-answers, Brooke hears the door open and a face appears.

"Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?" she asks the woman who answered the door. Unfortunately, the woman turned her down. Brooke jumps off the porch, and sprints to the next house, barely bothered by the rejection.

"You win some, you lose some," her mother, Debbie Emme, shouts as Brooke sails by, making her way to the next residence.

Emme was walking behind her daughter, pulling a wagon full of Thin Mints, Tag-A-Longs, Samoas and every other Girl Scout cookie available. Emme always makes sure to keep a large stock of these first there cookies, as they are, by far, the most popular flavors.

Approximately 10 minutes after the first rejection, Brooke finds another resident, who gladly purchases two boxes of cookies. And then a little later, Brooke sells another two boxes from a local high schooler who just returned home. After walking the length of Bridle Drive, Brooke was satisfied and called it a day.

It might not have been the most successful outing for Brooke — who has sold a few more than 400 boxes this year, demolishing her goal of 300 — but she takes what she can get. And still maintains her eagerness and smile with every house.

"That's the one thing I've always taught them," Emme said of Brooke and her other two children, who are active in Boy Scouts. "You're going to get your yesses, you're going to get your no's and you're going to get your no answers. You just move on and go to the next one."

Her children, including Brooke, have embraced this philosophy and focus rather on the fun of selling cookies than the amount sold.

Brooke has been an active Girl Scout for two years, and this is her last year as a Brownie scout. She'll soon be moving up, and she has no plans on stopping any time soon.

"That we get to sell cookies and I get to help. It's my favorite," Brooke yelled as she went to the next home. "I really want to sell cookies!"

Emme, an assistant troop leader for her daughter's troop, said the leader purchased 150 cases of cookies this year. Each case has 12 boxes in each, totalling 1,800 boxes of cookies. She had to buy more.

Because selling for this year is still underway, determining the number of boxes sold in the Mitchell area is nearly impossible. But each girl typically sets a goal. And according to Joy Johnson, the Vice President with the Cookie Program at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, each girl averages 250 boxes of cookies.

The Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is the council overseeing the Mitchell Girl Scouts, as well as the troops across South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and parts of Minnesota. It is the third-largest geographical area nationwide, stretching 164,000 square miles with approximately 8,600 girls scouts involved. Johnson did not have exact totals of cookie sales in the Mitchell area or in South Dakota.

For the Mitchell area, where there are approximately 120 girls involved in Girl Scouts, the average amount of annual cookie sales sits at 30,000 boxes of cookies.

But combine this with the rest of the states involved in the Dakota Horizons council, last year's total boxes sold was more than 1 million, Johnson said.

The cookies not only benefit the stomachs of millions across the country, but also the scouts selling the cookies, as it provides funds for more activities and opportunities.

"Girl Scout cookies is a grass root effort by girls," Johnson said. "They go ahead and set their goals by not what they individually want to do, but what their troop wants to do. They stick together and make those decisions and then plan on how they want to spend the funds that they earn through the cookie program. And then look at how they can further leadership opportunities in their troops and service units. That's the basis of the program."

A 100 years of cookies

A million boxes of cookies is quite the feat, Johnson said, but this year is extra special for Girl Scouts nationwide as it's the 100th anniversary of girls selling cookies.

It all started in 1917 when Girl Scouts in Muskogee, Oklahoma, decided to fund their projects by selling homemade cookies. They got to baking in their homes and later, sold them. Other troops began to pick up the idea, and the idea of Girl Scout cookies took off.

By 1937, the Girl Scout cookies went from coast to coast. And just a few years ago, the selling of cookies went digital, when the nationwide organization developed the Digital Cookie program in 2014.

The Digital Cookie platform allows Girl Scouts to create a storefront online, allowing for friends, family and anyone to click on a link to the girl's direct page. They can opt for delivery from the Girl Scout or mailed. While this has been around for a few years, this is the first year for the scouts of the Dakota Horizons council to utilize the platform, Johnson said. And so far, it's been a success with more than 1,000 girls of the council's 6,000 active scouts this spring utilizing the program for sales.

But that's not the only tactic for girls selling cookies. Other than Digital Cookie and going door-to-door, many scouts put on cookie booths around the community. And for the last few weeks, there are booths scattered around Mitchell area businesses.

And the easiest way to find them is to use the Girl Scout's website, where users can easily use the "Find Cookies" search engine. Punch in a zip code, and all of the nearest cookie booths are listed.

These cookie booths are always very successful, according to Emme, who has helped her daughter last weekend set up a booth. And they plan to host another one this Saturday afternoon.

Brooke also likes to use her grandparents, who will sell at their workplace as well. This is a common tactic among many girl scouts, reaching out to family members. Emme also has posted on social media sites reaching areas surrounding Mitchell, for cookie lovers.

And seeing as Brooke has sold more than 400, it's paid off.

Lifelong skills

The start of the year and into the cookie season is one of the busiest times of the years for Girl Scouts. And Avis Bahm knows this all too well.

With a garage packed full of extra Girl Scout cookies for her troops, the local service unit manager oversees Mitchell's 16 Girl Scout troops.

She was first got involved with the Girl Scouts nearly 20 years ago when her two daughters joined the organization. And now, Bahm has grandchildren in the organization, and that's what keeps her involved.

When you think of Girl Scouts, the first thought that comes next is cookies, according to Bahm, but what people don't know is the skills that are gained from the experience.

Bahm said a lot of the projects teach leadership and teamwork, developing the girls' skills as they grow.

"I see a lot of the girls throughout the years and now they're graduating from high school and have become responsible young ladies," Bahm said. "That's the thing Girl Scouts teaches them, too. It teaches responsibility and growing up with the right values."

For Johnson, who has been involved with Girl Scouts for 30 years, she sees girls who have grown up and still use the skills they learned when they were a scout. Goal setting, decision making, the value of money and more are all gained while being a Girl Scout, Johnson said.

And for the largest girl-led business in the world, that's important, she added.

"When we talk about the Girl Scout program, we talk about how we're building leaders. And that's what we are," Johnson said. "With all of these goals and skills that the girls are learning, we're building them into leaders that can make decisions and that's what we want for the future of our society."

This is the main reason Emme has gotten her daughter Brooke involved — to learn valuable, lifelong skills. It's also the reason why Emme hasn't minded taking on the extra time walking around the neighborhoods with Brooke, and recently, taken on the new challenge of becoming an assistant troop leader.

It's an experience Brooke will carry with her for years, Emme said. But there's one more reason the duo has continued with Girl Scouts.

"It's great mother-daughter time," Emme said, watching Brooke run door-to-door. "Plus I grew up with Girl Scouts, it's a great organization."