Cab companies unconcerned with competition from rideshare

On Thursday rideshare service Lyft began operations in Grand Forks, Fargo and Bismarck.

Rideshares allows people to connect to freelance drivers through a phone app, and a few cities have fought to keep them out, citing concerns about safety if rideshare drivers aren't regulated like taxis.

"We're not concerned. It's the community that should be concerned," said Tasha Cash, manager of Grand Forks Taxi.

She is the daughter-in-law of the owner, Don Cash.

She said they drug test their drivers, in addition to the city background check. With rideshare services, she said, "you don't know who you're getting."

She said they'll have plenty of riders, even with competition from Lyft drivers.

"I don't think that it will impact us. The phone never stops ringing," she said.

Mike Swehla, owner of S&S Taxi, said the same thing.

He started his business seven years ago with one taxi. Today he has six taxis.

"I started from from the bottom and worked my way to the top," he said.

He said he has more business than he can handle.

"We turn down some calls," he said.

Requirements

Like Cash, Swehla doesn't like that his drivers have to adhere to regulations that Lyft drivers don't.

Though, he said he holds his drivers to standards beyond the city's requirements, including keeping the cars clean and maintaining a professional appearance.

In order to get a taxi license in Grand Forks, drivers have to fill out an application and pass a background check.

They can't have felonies in the last five years.

They pay a $20 application fee and $35 annually to renew.

North Dakota passed a law in the previous biennium session that prevents local governments from regulating rideshare drivers.

Instead, they must adhere to state law, which requires them to have liability insurance, and the companies they work for must conduct a criminal background check.

Applicants with a reckless driving violation in the past three years, a conviction for driving under the influence in the past seven years, and registered sex offenders are all barred from being rideshare drivers under state law.

Lyft requires many of the same background checks as the city requires for taxi drivers, and it has some requirements the state and city don't require.

Drivers, for example, need to have a driver's license that is more than a year old, and drivers must be at least 21 years old.

The company also provides $1 million in liability insurance for its drivers.

Additionally, the rideshare app allows riders to rate their drivers. Drivers who are rude or dangerous get low ratings, which means riders may be less likely to select them for their trips.

Benefits

Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-District 42, said Lyft will be an overall benefit to Grand Forks. She said currently taxi companies aren't meeting demand.

She said in an email she's helped host conferences, and the people come into town expecting to use Uber, only to find out we don't have the option.

Uber is another rideshare company, which currently does not operate in Grand Forks.

She said sometimes cabs aren't available for travelers at the airport. She recalled one experience when she was told the wait would be two hours.

Brandon Beyer, UND student body president, also believes the service will have an overall benefit to the city, especially downtown.

Beyer helped conduct a transportation survey of about 720 UND students last year in an effort to entice Uber to town.

He said rideshare services are in high demand, saying that at Mayor Mike Brown's state of the city address, the audience was asked to vote on certain questions. On a question about what would attract young people to Grand Forks, having a rideshare service available in town was at the top of the list.

Perhaps one of the biggest benefits Lyft might bring is a reduction in students driving under the influence.

In the transportation survey, 90 percent said they would likely use the service as a designated driver.

Beyer said the option might increase traffic downtown, enhancing the city's already "robust nightlife."

However, Swehla points out another reason he's not concerned with rideshare taking business from him.

The service increases the fee during peak times, when Swehla says the price can jump three times as much. He said a ride home from a bar is usually around $15.

"When they start paying $45, they'll see it's not worth going with them," he said.

Beyer points out Lyft offers a great opportunity for employment.

"How easy is it to do for a couple rides, work 45 minutes, and make a couple bucks. You can't find that job anywhere else," he said.

The addition of the Lyft option in Grand Forks could also entice Uber to reconsider passing on the city. O'Brien said it would be great if both options were available to Grand Forks riders.

"Drivers will download both apps offering both services and so will users. It's a win-win," she said.