And in the four months until then, park proponent Adam Kemp said he and other groups are going to do their best to get Grand Forks voters on their side.

"We don't really know how we're going to do that either, but we're going to work hard to make people aware of their choice to vote," Kemp said. "I suppose we'll have to organize and knock on people's doors and let them know."

That process will be financially constrained, Kemp said, and could include anything from outreach on social media to sending a thank-you card to signatories of a recent petition backing park preservation that might include information on the coming election.

"As far as I'm concerned, this is an election," Kemp said. "We need to let (voters) know the election is coming up. We need to do everything we can with our limited budget."

The Grand Forks Downtown Development Association is weighing its own participation in the election. Sarah Prout, the group's executive director, said DDA leadership is expected to decide on their course of action—which could range from social media messaging to mailers—at their March 14 meeting.

"We hope that people understand that if they vote in favor of keeping Arbor Park, that's something that's not going to be changed for years and years and years down the road," Prout said. "We have many parks downtown, and we have many ways we can incorporate art into the downtown ... (and) we have a private company that is willing to invest and inject money in our downtown."

Chamber President and CEO Barry Wilfahrt said his organization will publicly state its position—pro development—in the run-up to the election, as it does for any other election, but that no plans were in place for a broader campaign.

Keith Lund, vice president of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., said his organization's level of involvement couldn't be guessed until its leadership's upcoming meeting, though it has previously endorsed development.

Multiple city leaders have supported development, including City Council President Dana Sande and Mayor Mike Brown, who called for redevelopment at Arbor "lot" in his state of the city address earlier this month.

City Administrator Todd Feland said the city would likely "provide information"—not campaign, he said—relating to Arbor Park and long-term downtown planning over coming months.

City Council Vice President Ken Vein, who previously voted for a development deal at the site, said that he hopes "that the city makes sure that the voters are fully informed of what the impacts are" for the project.

Kevin Ritterman is president of Dakota Commercial Development, the firm driving the development project. He said he's happy to see the election move along quickly—instead of later this year or the next.

"We'll do something else if we're not going to do that," Ritterman said of construction on Arbor Park. "We don't want it to delay too far out. ... The market can change, you know?"