"I've heard a slew of things that could potentially go in there, and if (development) does happen, I think it's going to be a very competitive space to get into," Prout said. "Which is exciting, because we obviously want our spaces filled downtown and more businesses to come in. Having an array of businesses only brings fluidity and projected dollars into our community."

She said she believes the commercial space would be conducive to anchor tenants, such as a CVS.

"We hope that people are frequenting our locations. ... Because it's definitely a necessity and need if you're going to live downtown to have something like that," she said. "So I think a CVS or something like that would definitely be a great anchor point to project into our downtown."

City Council President Dana Sande said the council doesn't have any specific preference for the types of businesses going into the space. He said he believes the property developer, Dakota Commercial and Development, could adapt the space for any businesses that are interested.

"We of course just want to see (the space) fully utilized," he said.

Do you have a question about your community? The Herald wants to know, whether it's a question about a construction project, an upcoming event — or whatever else. The Herald is here to help you find answers to what's puzzling you. Send your questions to Ask the Herald at news@gfherald.com.