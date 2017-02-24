Mayville project shows commercial potential for UAS

Xcel energy recently completed a research project in Mayville that will help develop more efficient responses to natural disasters.

"It was a sort of compact view of what we're trying to do," said Mark Nisbet, Xcel principal manager in North Dakota.

It was another display of the capabilities for drones, but more than that it demonstrated a significant bridge between the research and a tangible commercial end product.

"How does a research facility speak the language of Corporate America? I think we're making headway there," Nisbet said.

Grant McGimpsey, vice president for research and economic development for UND, was the principal investigator on the Mayville project.

He said the test is connecting all the research they've been doing at UND and at the UAS test site with an end product.

"I think we're demonstrating a proof of concept," he said.

The Mayville project was conducted outside of the "line of sight" barrier, using no chase plane.

Elbit Systems flew the high-level drones, and SkySkopes verified the data Elbit collected. Everything worked out to show how unmanned drones can identify where poles are down and lines are cut after a weather event.

"We North Dakotans are lucky Xcel has such a presence here," said Matt Dunlevy, president and CEO of SkySkopes.

It's pretty easy to see the value in having power restored after a storm or having an Amazon order flown to your doorstep. But safely flying the drones is just one piece of what it will take to realize the commercial potential. Satisfying industrial needs will mean doing something with the data that's collected.

"It's not just going and taking pictures," said Terry Sando, director of UAS sector development for the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp.

McGimpsey explained the images require the analysis of high-level computing, what they call "big data."

"How do you open convert all this data into something actionable?" said McGimpsey.

The data not only must be useful, it must be protected.

As in any computer applications, providing security is part of the whole picture that goes well beyond figuring out how to maneuver drones and keep them from crashing into anything.

"We're interested in this commercial aspect," said Eileen Lockhart, unmanned aircraft systems program lead for Xcel Energy.

She said analyzing and securing the data was something Xcel couldn't do in-house.

The different parts of the concept came together successfully in the Mayville project.

The development of UAS technology has long been an economic development goal for Grand Forks and surrounding communities.

According to all the organizations that participated in the Mayville project, the test demonstrated the investment is paying off.